UNHRC to debate Quran disgrace incident in Geneva today

ISLAMABAD - United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is holding an ur­gent debate in Geneva today to dis­cuss the alarming rise in premed­itated and public acts of religious hatred as manifested by fresh des­ecration of Holy Quran in some Eu­ropean countries.

The High Commissioner for Hu­man Rights would also deliver speech at the session.

UNHCR has taken strong excep­tion to the desecration of Holy Qu­ran in Sweden last month and de­cided to hold an urgent debate on the incident.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UNHRC, Khalil Hashmi, would deliver a strong worded statement on the matter on behalf of Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He would also table a resolution which is likely to be supported by a majority vote.