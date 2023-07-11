UNHRC to debate Quran disgrace incident in Geneva today

ISLAMABAD - United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is holding an urgent debate in Geneva today to discuss the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred as manifested by fresh desecration of Holy Quran in some European countries.
The High Commissioner for Human Rights would also deliver speech at the session.
UNHCR has taken strong exception to the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden last month and decided to hold an urgent debate on the incident.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UNHRC, Khalil Hashmi, would deliver a strong worded statement on the matter on behalf of Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
He would also table a resolution which is likely to be supported by a majority vote.