Visitors evince keen interest in book fair at Landi Kotal

Khyber - A day-long book fair was held at Bacha Khan Square in the main Landi Kotal Bazaar. The book fair was organized by the Khudai Khedmatgar Movement in the Khyber district. A large number of book lovers, students, teachers, and local political elites visited the stalls and showed great interest in the books on display. It was the first time that a book fair of this kind was organized in a public place, showcasing books about the struggles of Pashtun leaders.

Shah Hussain Shinwari, the President of the Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber, officially inaugurated the book fair. In his message, the ANP leader emphasized that history has often been manipulated to hide facts and misguide future generations. He believed that events like the book fair provided an opportunity for people, especially the youth, to become aware of the great efforts made by their political leaders.

Haji Fazal Rehman, the district Salaar of the Khudai Khedmatgar movement, explained the aims and objectives of setting up the book stalls. He stated that the literary activity aimed to raise awareness among the younger generation in tribal society about the struggles carried out by Pashtun leaders to secure their rights. He expressed gratitude to the visitors and valued their participation, which encouraged them to plan similar events in the future.

Local academics praised the efforts of the organization and believed that it would significantly contribute to developing a reading culture among the youth, who are often consumed by social media.