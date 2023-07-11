Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Wife kills husband with sons’ help in Fatehjang  

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - A man killed by his wife and two sons over a domestic dispute in village Taja Bara in the limits of Fatehjang police station .  Police on the complaint of Amjad Shahzad (brother of the deceased ) have registered   a case against the accused and started investigation and are on the hunt to arrest the killers  which include  Obaid and Kashif and  their mother Shahnaz Bibi .  The dead body of 55 years old  Amir Gul was shifted to THQ Hospital Fatehjang for autopsy and was later handed over to the legal heirs .

Moreover, Hasanabdal police   arrested an accused involved in kidnaping and raping a woman . A case against the accused has been registered. A woman (name withheld ) r/o Tirkhan Mohra told police  that   accused  Babar  of  Khalabat Haripur area had  kidnaped and raped her .

