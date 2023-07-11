Wife kills husband with sons’ help in Fatehjang  

ATTOCK - A man killed by his wife and two sons over a domestic dispute in village Taja Bara in the limits of Fatehjang police station . Police on the complaint of Amjad Shahzad (brother of the deceased ) have registered a case against the accused and started investigation and are on the hunt to arrest the killers which include Obaid and Kashif and their mother Shahnaz Bibi . The dead body of 55 years old Amir Gul was shifted to THQ Hospital Fatehjang for autopsy and was later handed over to the legal heirs .

Moreover, Hasanabdal police arrested an accused involved in kidnaping and raping a woman . A case against the accused has been registered. A woman (name withheld ) r/o Tirkhan Mohra told police that accused Babar of Khalabat Haripur area had kidnaped and raped her .