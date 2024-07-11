10 SMIU students made ombudsman’s brand ambassadors

KARACHI - Provincial Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has said that the purpose of making university students brand ambassadors was to provide public awareness to the people to benefit from the institution of the Ombudsman. According to a statement issued by the Sindh Information Department, provincial ombudsman expressed these views while addressing the session of a delegation of 10 students of Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University (SIMU) as a chief guest. In the Conference Room of the provincial ombudsman’s office, the students of SMIU were made brand ambassadors of the ombudsman. The provincial ombudsman said that in order to ensure the delivery of speedy justice to the common man, especially the poor in the office of the ombudsman, the brand ambassadors of the universities will be able to play a key role in providing awareness to the poor in the provincial departments. There will be relief from paying heavy fees of lawyers for redressal of complaints. The delegation questioned Dr Rajput about the functional operation of the office of the ombudsman and highlighted the usefulness of the students of interior Sindh to play the true role of brand ambassadors for redressal of public grievances in remote areas. In this session, Registrar Masood Ishrat, Advisor Rehana Memon and Akmal Naseem also expressed their views on the function of the office of the ombudsman.