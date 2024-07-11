12 law violators arrested

SARGODHA - The police arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district in separate raids on Wednesday and recovered contraband from them. They were identified as Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain. The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

In-charge federal ombudsman to hold open court on Thursday

Regional In-charge Sargodha Federal Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Awan will hold a khuli kutchehry (an open court) on Thursday, July 11, at the main hall of District Council Jauharabad, to provide accessible justice to people of the area. While talking to APP, Mushtaq Awan said that the open court would provide sitting facilities to maximum people of the city. He said that in-charges of all departments concerned would be present in the open court. He said that the initiative was part of the Federal Ombudsman’s Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) programme, which aims to address public grievances against federal institutions directly and efficiently. The open court will see participation of officers from various federal institutions including those responsible for electricity, gas, NADRA, Benazir Income Support Program and the Post Office. The direct engagement would allow citizens to voice their concerns and seek resolutions of their issues related to these institutions. “This open court is a testament to the Federal Ombudsman’s commitment to providing justice at the people’s doorsteps,” stated Mushtaq Awan. “We believe that every citizen deserves a fair and timely resolution to their grievances, and this initiative is a step towards achieving that goal.”