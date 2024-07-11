China ready to collaborate on enhancing CPEC scope: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong Wednesday reaffirmed China’s readiness to collaborate with Pakistan on further enhancing CPEC’s scope and impact, contributing to regional and global prosperity.

He expressed these view while addressing the International Conference on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), themed “CPEC: Enhancing Community with a Shared Future for Mankind,” was held here.

The conference was jointly organized by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Communication University, Beijing, and the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong underscored China’s commitment to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. He detailed China’s efforts in promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the significant achievements of CPEC, which has brought substantial economic benefits to Pakistan, including $25.4 billion in direct investment and the creation of 236,000 jobs. Ambassador Jiang reaffirmed China’s readiness to collaborate with Pakistan on further enhancing CPEC’s scope and impact, contributing to regional and global prosperity.

Secretary Planning Awaus Manzur Sumra reflected on the achievements of CPEC Phase I and outlined the ambitious scope of Phase II, which includes proposals for five new corridors focusing on growth, livelihood enhancement, innovation, green development, and regional connectivity. He stressed the importance of agricultural modernization, science and technology cooperation, and job creation in driving Pakistan’s socio-economic development. Mr. Sumra highlighted ongoing projects like the development of Gwadar Port and Free Trade Zone, which are pivotal for regional trade and economic integration.

The conference featured three key sessions: “Strategic Significance and Infrastructure Development of CPEC,” discussing the historical context, strategic goals, and achievements of Phase I; “Cooperation Under the Framework of CPEC,” addressing topics such as industrial relocation, transport infrastructure projects, and environmental challenges; and “Socio-Economic Development and Regional Connectivity Under CPEC Phase II,” exploring new corridor proposals, agricultural cooperation, cultural exchange, and regional integration.

The International Conference on CPEC underscored the project’s pivotal role in promoting regional development and global cooperation. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing community with a shared future for mankind and expressed optimism about the continued success and expansion of CPEC.