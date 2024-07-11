CM Maryam reviews methods to improve quality education

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a video link meeting with British educationist Sir Michael Barber to discuss reforms in five major areas: education, health, air quality, solid waste management, and revenue mobilization.The chief minister discussed with Sir Michael Barber the implementation of modern methods to improve quality of education. She also spoke on “CM Vision 2030.” Sir Michael Barber shared his observations and experiences on the successful educational models, and presented a review of administrative and logistical measures for the implementation of new education policies. He also provided suggestions for teacher training and the use of technology in classrooms to provide modern education.Sir Michael Barber appreciated the efforts and initiatives of the Punjab government for educational reforms. The chief minister highlighted that support of experts like Sir Michael Barber will help achieve educational goals, saying that significant changes were being made in the education policy for new educational structure of Punjab.Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared educational emergency in the country, the Punjab government was working on educational reforms on war footings. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal were also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government is striving to train youth in information technology and digital skills. In a meeting with Member Provincial Assembly Adnan Afzal Chatha, she discussed public welfare projects, public issues and development needs, here on Wednesday. she said if the youth were financially empowered, they would be able to support their families. MPA Adnan Chatha paid tribute to CM Maryam Nawaz for implementing record public welfare projects in 100 days. He especially praised the government initiatives like field hospitals, clinics-on-wheels and youth skills development programme. Issues related to Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and innovation in technical education were also discussed in the meeting. The CM said the chief minister’s skills development programme would herald a new era of success for the youth. She added that the number of prospective trainees would be increased from 4,000 to 40,000. She mentioned that skills development training was completely free, and market-driven skills would be added to the TEVTA courses.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, chief secretary, principal secretary to CM and other officers concerned were also present.