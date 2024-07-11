Friday, July 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CTD arrests two railway employees over arms smuggling

Agencies
July 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   The Counter Terrorism Department’s intelligence wing arrested two employees of Pakistan Railways under arms smuggling on Wednesday. CTD Incharge Raja Umar Khatab has stated that the CTD in a raid in Cantt Station arrested railway employees Sanaullah and Gul Islam and recovered a sub-machine gun (SMG) and a pistol from their possession. Two accused smuggled arms from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Karachi. “An arms dealer in KP had handed over arms to them,” official said. The railway authorities have been informed about the arrest, police official added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024