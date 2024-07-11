CTD arrests two railway employees over arms smuggling

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department’s intelligence wing arrested two employees of Pakistan Railways under arms smuggling on Wednesday. CTD Incharge Raja Umar Khatab has stated that the CTD in a raid in Cantt Station arrested railway employees Sanaullah and Gul Islam and recovered a sub-machine gun (SMG) and a pistol from their possession. Two accused smuggled arms from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Karachi. “An arms dealer in KP had handed over arms to them,” official said. The railway authorities have been informed about the arrest, police official added.