Eight missing in Myanmar ferry accident

YANGON - Eight people, including three students, are missing after a ferry carrying 16 passengers capsized in a river in Yangon, Myanmar, an official from a rescue organization told Xinhua on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 8: 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday when the ferry collided with a parked ship, causing it to overturn, the official said.Eight people have been rescued, while the other eight are still missing, he said. Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate the missing individuals, he added.