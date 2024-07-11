Govt to establish Mother Child centres in all UCs of Sindh: Khuro

LARKANA - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President and MPA Nisar Ahmad Khuro said on Wednesday that the provincial government had done a lot of work in the health sector so that common man remains healthy. He said, “We have already established many modren institutions including NICVD and SIUT hospitals.” Addressing the orientation day ceremony of the nursing department at Chandka Institute of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, he said the mother and child health centres should be established in the rural areas of Sindh and to be expanded to the Union Council level so that pregnant women have the facility of delivery in the health centre. Nisar Ahmed said that Chandka Institute of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences is appreciated for a prestigious profession like nursing, through which medical education is provided to the youth. These institutions have a very important role. The field of nursing is providing complete treatment facilities and attention to the patients through which women have recognised themselves in the world, he added. Chairman of the institution and ex-President Larkano Press Club S Iqbal Babu said Chandka Institute of Nursing will start programs of doctor of physiotherapy, nursing and para-medical soon and two-year program of pharmacy as well. He announced that free laptops would be provided to the male and female students who would take positions in the university affiliated to the institution. Later, Nisar Ahmad Khuro distributed certificates to the faculty members and the students who won the positions in the monthly test of Doctor of Physiotherapy Department, Hamza Ali stood first and Adil Hussain bagged second position.