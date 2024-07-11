Historic Victory: Sohail sisters win 12 gold medals at Asian Weightlifting Championship

The Sohail sisters have made history by winning 12 gold medals at the Asian Pacific African Combined Weightlifting Championship held in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

On Wednesday, Twinkle Sohail secured four gold medals, adding to the four gold medals each won earlier by her sisters, Sehar Sohail and Veronika Sohail. Competing in the 52 kg, 57 kg, and 84 kg categories, respectively, the sisters dominated in squat, bench press, deadlift, and overall weight categories, showcasing their exceptional prowess and elevating Pakistan's stature in international weightlifting.

Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Sohail sisters for their record-breaking performance. "You have raised the Pakistani flag on the global horizon and brought honor to our nation. You have proven that with even modest support, our sisters and daughters are second to none. Winning 12 gold medals at the Asian Pacific African Powerlifting Championship in South Africa is a historic achievement," he remarked.

He further highlighted the support provided by the Punjab government, saying, "On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Sports Board Punjab provided air tickets and uniforms worth 2 million rupees for the powerlifting competition in South Africa. The Chief Minister has directed to extend all possible support to the talented athletes of the province."