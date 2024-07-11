IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea calling judge's credentials into question

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its decision on a petition raising questions over Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri's education credentials.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the plea where the petitioner, advocate Mian Dawood, requested verification of Justice Jahangiri's educational credentials and urged to halt his judicial activities.

During the proceedings, Justice Farooq questioned the admissibility of challenging the Judicial Commission and queried why it was included as a party in the case.

The petitioner responded that he sought to summon records from all parties except Justice Jahangiri, emphasising that no writ was sought against the Judicial Commission or the federation.

The chief justice questioned if a writ against a high court judge was indeed admissible, in light of the Registrar's objections.

The petitioner reiterated his plea for an inquiry into the eligibility of the honourable judges, citing the 1998 Supreme Court decision in the Sajjad Ali Shah case and referring to ongoing public debate fueled by university letters circulating on social and mainstream media.

Justice Farooq redirected the focus to arguments on admissibility rather than merits.

Subsequently, the court reserved its decision on the admissibility of the petition to verify Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri's educational credentials and suspend him from his duties.