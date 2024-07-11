Interior minister chairs meeting on security of Chinese citizens

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Core Committee on Security of Chinese Citizens at the Ministry of Interior. The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior, Secretary Defense, Incharge National Coordinator NACTA, Coordinator National Action Plan and senior officials of law enforcement agencies. Chief Secretaries of all provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, IGs, and Home Secretaries participated in the meeting via video link. The meeting reviewed in detail the security of Chinese citizens across the country. The Interior Minister underlined that no compromise and negligence would be tolerated in the security of Chinese citizens. He directed that the security audit of Chinese citizens be completed within the stipulated time line and that all relevant agencies ensure 100 percent implementation of the new SOPs. He further said that the SOPs for the security of Chinese citizens had been prepared in consultation with all relevant agencies, and every effort had been made to ensure that all security aspects were considered in it.