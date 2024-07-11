JUI-F party membership drive continues in KP

Mardan - Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) provincial election commissioner Maulana Ahmed Ali Darwish and Deputy Assistant Election Commissioner Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani said that the process of party membership is progressing rapidly throughout the province.

“The process of making membership has been computerized,” they informed. They expressed these views while addressing a news conference at the press club. Maulana Asrar-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Tajul Amin Jabal, Qari Ehsan-ur-Rahman Mohsin, Maulana Aqil Ansari, Qari Niaz Ali, and other party leaders were also present on this occasion.

They added that wherever there is no entry through the software, the election schedule will not be issued in that tehsil or district.

They added that overseas Pakistanis can also take part in making membership. They said that the visit to all NCVC levels is complete and the process of distribution of membership copies has been completed. In the next two weeks, this process will be completed throughout the district.

They said that this time the membership process has been computerized, workers have set up camps in market squares for membership, copies of membership have been distributed through proper channels, and verification of all copies will be done for this purpose. They added that centralized software has been made, and if there is no entry of tehsil and district in the software, then the election schedule will not be issued in these districts.

He declared that if there were clean and transparent elections, the province would have their government today. He said that people have been dramatized in the name of elections and their opinions have been insulted.

They said that the workers are awake. The Golden Jubilee of the Khatam-e-Nabuwat will be celebrated in Lahore on 7th September, in which a convoy of thousands of workers from Mardan will participate.