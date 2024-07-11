KP Governor visits NHA HQ, urges construction of roads

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday urged for construction and restoration of roads in the province to start new era of development.

He expressed these views during his visit to the National Highway Authority (NHA) Headquarters. He was accompanied by Parliamentary Leader of PPP KP Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi.

The Governor was briefed by the Authority Chairman Shahryar Sultan.

Governor Faisal Karim emphasised the importance of revitalising the Wakhan corridor between Pakistan and Tajikistan for not only bilateral interests but also regional economic development. He underscored the necessity of completing this project within the next two years to foster economic growth in the area.

The Governor stressed on the construction of Dera Ismail Khan, Tabi Qaiserani, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jampur and Rajanpur dual-carriageway project.

Faisal Kundi declared the Chitral-Chakdara route pivotal for the development of the respective regions, stressing the urgent need to connect Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Punjab through the Kalarkot-Dera Ismail Khan road. Governor Faisal Kundi urged expedited completion of the Daraban-Mughal Kot road to enhance inter-provincial connectivity and prioritized the establishment of the Tehsil Headquarters Panyala Interchange.

He also called for the establishment of trauma centers along the Hakla-Yarik route to ensure timely medical assistance during emergencies and emphasized the critical need for mobile services along the mentioned route. Chairman and officials of NHA gave detailed briefings on all provincial projects, highlighting progress and future plans. The Governor reiterated his commitment to advancing these initiatives swiftly to benefit the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor grieved over martyred security personnel in Waziristan

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of three security forces personnel during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in South Waziristan. The Governor expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyred jawans residents of DI Khan, Matiari and Bahawalnagar districts. The Governor prayed for high ranks in Paradise Jannat.

Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledging the sacrifices of the security forces for the establishment of peace said “the martyrs were our pride and we equally share the martyr’s families grief”.