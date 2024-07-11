LCCI, PCMEA unite against tax hike, vow to fight for industry’s rights

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association have expressed severe reservations on the imposition of various taxes and harsh laws in the current financial year’s budget, and have agreed to raise a joint voice on all forums regarding this matter.

Lahore Chamber President Kashif Anwar visited Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association. Senior vice chairman of Carpet Association Usman Ashraf, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, chairperson of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, Riaz Ahmed, Major (Rtd) Akhtar Nazir, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Akbar Malik, Atiqur Rehman and representatives of Lahore Chamber and Carpet Association were also present on this occasion.

Kashif Anwar has lambasted the government for creating extreme difficulties for all sectors, including exporters. He expressed his frustration over the abolition of the final tax regime, which he believes has put exporters in an audit loop, increasing their difficulties and reducing their competitiveness in the international market. “The government is making rules more and more difficult, and it’s becoming challenging for Pakistani exporters to find a space for themselves in the global market,” he said, adding that the cost of production has increased, and exports are bound to suffer. He emphasized that the issues are not limited to exporters alone, but all sectors are facing immense challenges due to the government’s policies. “No business can run with the kind of problems the government has created,” he warned.

He said that capital drain has started after brain drain, if the industry is shifted from here to Dubai and Bangladesh, how will the country’s system work? “It is a matter of concern that the government is not ready to address the concerns of any sector and listen to their suggestions and we are following the policy of watch and wait for some time, if our concerns are not resolved, we will make a plan for the future after consultation,” he added.

He assured that he will bring forward the concerns of the Carpet Association at every forum. Usman Ashraf welcomed Lahore Chamber President Kashif Anwar on his arrival and said that Kashif has raised his voice in every forum for every sector without discrimination, for which he is grateful. He said that everyone doing business here wants to pay tax, but if day is shown as night and night as day, it is not acceptable. He said every sector tried to go along with the government but the result is zero and they are recording our peaceful protest but we are being told that the budget that has been presented will not be returned. He said that with the establishment of Pakistan, the handwoven carpets industry started to bring foreign exchange to the country and it is the economic base of the country includes the blood of this industry, but it is not getting any recognition. On this occasion, a memorandum was also signed between the Carpet Association and Lahore Chamber to work together to solve the problems.