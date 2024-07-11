Over 30,000 policemen perform duty on third day of Muharram

LAHORE - On the third of Muharram, 137 processions and 3,715 majalis (gatherings) were held across the province, with security provided by over 30,000 police officers and personnel, according to the Police Department spokesman here on Wednesday. In Lahore, 15 processions and 395 gatherings were held, with security duties carried out by over 3,000 officers and personnel.

The IG Punjab said that security would remain on high alert across the province during Muharram. He mentioned that female police officers are deployed for the security of female citizens. In compliance with Punjab government directives, Section 144 is being strictly enforced. He emphasized the prohibition of jubilant firing, display of weapons, dissemination of hate material, and incitement. Security arrangements for gatherings and processions are being monitored with the help of Safe Cities Authority and district administration cameras.

The CTD, Special Branch, Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad, and other field formations are deployed for Muharram security. Actions are being taken indiscriminately against individuals promoting hate material on social media. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that Muharram control rooms established in all districts are connected to the central control room of CPO, continuous monitoring of security arrangements is going on.