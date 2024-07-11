Pak, China future interlinked under CPEC: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said on Wednesday that Pakistan and China’s future was interlinked under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He expressed these views while addressing an international conference on “Enhancing Community with a Shared Future for Mankind.”

The Governor said that through the CPEC, “we are not only connecting our economies but also building a shared future for the peoples of both countries based on strong historical and cultural heritage, equality, justice, and stability.”

The conference was also addressed by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Xiao Ding, Professor Li Huowen, Owais Ali Khokhar, Chairman of the Board of Experts, Mufti Naeem Rahmat Naimee, Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Dr. Fauzia Hadi Ali, and other speakers.

Governor Kundi said that the visionary Belt and Road Initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping is a game-changer.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari, played a foundational and historic role during his presidency concerning CPEC. This project has brought positive changes to Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape, he added.

“Our presence at today’s international conference, CPEC: Enhancing Community with a Shared Future for Humanity,” is significant. We need to involve every sector to expand the benefits of the projects gained from CPEC. The construction of special economic zones will increase industrial capacity, promote economic growth, and maintain a balance in regional socio-economic development, ensuring equal opportunities and prosperity for all regions. Improvement in the economy will reduce poverty,” he said. Kundi said Pakistan must focus on the promotion of education and health development. He said that the relations between Pakistan and China were historical and friendly, having withstood every storm.

He mentioned that this project is not just about basic infrastructure but symbolizes the deep and enduring friendly relations between the two nations. “CPEC reflects our shared future, a future based on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation,” the Governor said.