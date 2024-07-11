PRA surpasses revenue collection target for FY-23-24

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has successfully collected Rs41.77 billion against the target of Rs. 35 billion assigned to it by the provincial government for the financial year 2023-24.

Despite the overall economic situation, the Authority has shown a growth of 37 percent in the fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to the collection of the financial year 2022-23 in which the total collection was Rs30.6 billion. It is worth mentioning that KPRA’s revenue collection increased fourfold in the last five years.

As per the details shared by the KPRA media wing here Wednesday, the Authority has collected Rs36 billion from the sales tax on services, and Rs5.77 billion from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC).

The Authority worked on broadening its tax net and took its registered taxpayers’ count to more than 22,800 by the end of this year, which also played a key role in the revenue collection growth.

Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal has appreciated the efforts of the KPRA staff for achieving their targets.

She thanked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor to CM on Finance Muzzammil Aslam for their support and guidance which helped the KPRA to achieve its targets.

She also paid tribute to the taxpayers of KPRA for their trust and compliance with KPRA. “Taxpayers are our stakeholders; we value and appreciate their support and contribution. Without their support and trust, the target could not have been achieved. We expect the same level of compliance and assistance in the coming years and assure them full support from my team KPRA in making tax payments and its related matters easier for them,” she said.

She also lauded the tireless efforts of the KPRA team in surpassing the targets. “It is a proud moment for all of us that we have not only achieved our targets but surpassed them with a staggering Rs6.7 billion. It all became possible due to the team efforts,” she said adding that they are determined to work with the same passion to achieve the targets assigned to KPRA for the year 2022-23.

“If we work with the same dedication and continue with the same approach then I am sure that we will surpass the next year’s target as well and will continue on our path towards making the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa self-reliant,” she said.