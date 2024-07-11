Friday, July 12, 2024
Punjab govt starts distribution of e-bikes among students

Punjab govt starts distribution of e-bikes among students
Web Desk
8:56 PM | July 11, 2024
National

The Punjab government has formally initiated the process of distribution of e-bikes to students.

“I want the Punjab to go towards e-transport. The Punjab government will pay half of the down payment in the e-bike scheme,” Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said while addressing a ceremony on Thursday.

She said the second phase would start soon.

“It is the responsibility of the government to provide education to the poor and students,” she said, adding that charging points for e-bikes would also be set up.

The CM said her government was bringing more schemes for the youth.

She urged the students to ride the motorbikes slowly while wearing helmets.

Web Desk

National

