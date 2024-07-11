RPO for foolproof security

GUJAR KHAN - The regional police officer Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa has directed for observing foolproof security and screening of foreigners as well as the security personals on duty at all the important sites in the region. During security inspection visit to the Kroat hydroelectric project near Kahuta, the officer viewed security measures at this project and also took briefing from police security officials and other law enforcing agencies at the spot. Mr Alpa directed that the SOPs on security should be implemented in letter and spirit and intelligence based search operations should be conducted in coordination with other security agencies. He also directed for ensuring surveillance on movement of foreigners and screening of the officials deputed on security duty at sensitive locations.

The RPO, later on, also visited police station Kahuta and Khidmat markaz and directed the policemen to pay full attention to their duties. The officer also directed his force at police station and the Khidmat markaz to exhibit decency and cooperation with the common people and resolve their issues on priority.

SSP Special Protection Unit, Colonel Shahid and SDPO Kahuta Tahir Mirza were also present during the inspections.