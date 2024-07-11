Rs1.01b fine imposed on 10,002 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 10,002 power pilferers during the last 305 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.1.0137 billion for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive. FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that over 23.5 million detection units were charged and 9845 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations. The police arrested 7515 pilferers so far including 44 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovering Rs.727.2 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2395 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.238.6 million on them under the head of 6568,000 detection units. In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1870 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.189.6 million under 4787,000 detection units. Similarly, 1116 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.110 million under 3200,000 detection units. He further said that 1462 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.152.4 million under 3300,000 detection units. In Mianwali circle, 2502 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.241.7 million for 4986,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 657 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.80.3 million for 1573,000 detection units, spokesman added.

Muharram arrangements reviewed

A meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed to review security and administrative measures in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram. Brigadier Iftikhar participated in the meeting while RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, CPO Kamran Adil, officers of Pak Army and other law-enforcement agencies were also present. The deputy commissioner and district police officers of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh joined the meeting through video-link. The commissioner informed the participants about the security and administrative measures taken so far across the division in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram and said that maintaining law and order was the first priority of the government. She said that additional security forces were being deployed at sensitive points, while meetings with members of peace committees were also being organised regularly. The administration was also in close liaison with the management of Muharram processions and majalis and they were satisfied with the measures. The arrangements were being strictly monitored by visiting districts and tehsils, she added.

The control rooms were also functional in all the four districts -- Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.

The matter about deployment of troops of Pak Army at sensitive sites was also discussed in the meeting.

The commissioner also informed the meeting about the measures taken by the administration for Chinese security.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan briefed the meeting about law and order situation in the region.