Security audit of Chinese to be completed on time: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday said that the security audit of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan should be completed within the stipulated timeline.

He added that all relevant law enforcement agencies should ensure 100 percent implementation of the newly formed standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the provision of security to the Chinese.

The minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the Core Committee on Security of Chinese Citizens, at the Ministry of Interior.

The secretary interior, secretary defense, incharge national coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), coordinator National Action Plan, and senior officials of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Chief secretaries, inspectors general of police (IGPs) and home secretaries of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan participated via video link. The meeting reviewed the security of Chinese citizens across the country in detail.

The interior minister stressed that no compromise and negligence would be tolerated in the provision of security to the Chinese. He further said that the SOPs for the security of Chinese had been prepared in consultation with all relevant agencies, and every effort had been made to ensure that all security aspects were considered in these.

Naqvi directed the departments and agencies working in the field to provide further recommendations. He underscored that these recommendations would be reviewed by the Core Committee and if there was any room for improvement, these would be implemented immediately.

The chief secretaries and IGPs briefed the meeting on the measures taken to ensure the security of the Chinese.