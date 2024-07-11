Friday, July 12, 2024
Spice grinding unit sealed

Agencies
July 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA    -   A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a spices grinding unit operational in a village in Burewala and sealed it after recovering sizable quantity of substandard and adulterated spices on Wednesday. According to details, the PFA team visited a grinding unit operational inside a house in Chak 259-eb where officials found substandard and adulterated spices, some in the form of packed items, and rest in big sacks. The unit was sealed, spices were taken in possession and further action was being taken against the owner, the PFA spokesman said.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

