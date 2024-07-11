Twelve children killed in S.Africa school minibus crash

Johannesburg - Twelve children were killed in South Africa on Wednesday when a minibus taking them to school near Johannesburg overturned and caught fire after being hit by another vehicle, authorities said. The driver of the minibus was also killed and seven other children were rushed to hospital, according to officials in Johannesburg’s Gauteng province. Television images showed that the minibus was totally destroyed by the fire in the early morning crash in Merafong, more than 70 kilometres (45 miles) west of the city. Charred schoolbook pages were scattered on the tarmac, as police examined the scene.

“A private scholar transport minibus was involved in a tragic accident in the Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong, claiming the lives of the 12 learners and their driver,” the Gauteng government said in a statement.