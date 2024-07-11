Friday, July 12, 2024
Two dacoit gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

Agencies
July 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -  Police have busted two dacoit gangs and arrested five members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown on Wednesday. Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity and robbery, the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak directed Kuhna police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Babar Shahzad to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals. The police team busted notorious Waqas alias Vicky Baloch Gang and Asif alias Asoo gang. The police also arrested five members of these gangs including the ring leaders Muhammad Waqas alias Vicky Baloch and Asif alias Asoo. Looted valuables including five motorcycles, cash Rs 250,000 and illegal weapons from their possession. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Agencies

