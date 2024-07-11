US CG opens Scholarship Programme for Malakand varsity

Peshawar - The US Consulate General in Peshawar inaugurated the University of Malakand’s English Access Scholarship Programme at a ceremony held at a hotel in Islamabad.

Consul General Shante Moore and Public Affairs Officer Greg McElwain engaged with 165 students, teachers, and administrators who traveled from Malakand for the event, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Funded by the US Embassy, the initiative aims to provide English-language and leadership skills training to students aged 13 to 20 from underprivileged backgrounds. Since its inception in Pakistan, 27,000 Pakistani students have completed the two-year course. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where the Access program began in 2008, there are nearly 3,000 graduates.

Consul General Moore emphasized the program’s significance in fostering enduring collaboration between the United States and Pakistan. “Access programmes equip young people with essential tools to pursue successful paths,” he stated.

Currently active in 24 cities across Pakistan, including Swabi, Charsadda, Malakand, and Mansehra, new Access programs will commence in Nowshera this week and in Peshawar later this summer.