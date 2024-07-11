WASA detects non-registered connections

FAISALABAD - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has detected many non-registered connections in Ghulam Muhammad Abad subdivision during geo-tagging. Presenting review progress of geo-tagging project in a meeting here on Wednesday, Deputy Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed directed the WASA officers to issue demand notices to all non-registered connections, unearthed during geo-tagging so that their entire data could be made available in the agency officers. He directed the WASA officers to complete geo-tagging project as early as possible so that it could be computerised in a safe manner. This data would help in regularising non-registered connections in addition to causing a substantial increase in the revenue of the agency, he added. Director Revenue West Umar Iftikhar, Director Revenue East Sheharyar Hasan, Director Finance Arif Suryani, Deputy Director Information Technology Rana Tasawar Hussain and others were also present in the meeting.

608 shopkeepers challaned, 667 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

The Civil Defense department has taken strict action against illegal gas decanting in Faisalabad and challaned 608 shopkeepers in addition to sealing 667 shops during last 1.5 years. Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Wednesday that civil defense teams had initiated a vigorous campaign against illegal decanting of gas in LPG cylinders from 1st February 2023 and got cases registered against 396 accused of gas decanting and selling petrol illegally. The Civil Defense completed challans against 608 shopkeepers and submitted in the competent court of Special Judicial Magistrate who imposed a fine of Rs.7.02 million on the accused.

He said that the civil defense team also sealed 667 shops in addition to removing 312 petrol dispensers and 198 mini refilling stations which were being operated illegally in various parts of the distinct.

The civil defense teams also confiscated material and machines from 171 shops while 32 illegal gas decanting points were closed down permanently as these were being operated near ‘Tandoors’, barber shops, mosques and residential areas, he added.