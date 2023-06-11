Sunday, June 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

16 kanal state land worth Rs30m retrieved

Agencies
June 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL   -   District administration retrieved state land measuring over 16 Kanal in an operation at a village 112/15-L in Mianchannu on Saturday. The op­eration was part of an ongoing cam­paign against land grabbers ordered by the provincial government and deputy commissioner. 

A team of the land revenue depart­ment led by Assistant Commissioner Rameez Zaffar launched an operation and retrieved the land from grab­bers. The team also demolished il­legal constructions from the land and registered FIR against three nomi­nated and ten unknown grabbers including five women for putting re­sistance in state affairs. Speaking on the occasion, the AC Rameez Zaffar said that no one would be allowed to grab state land adding that the crack­down would continue without any discrimination and every inch of the state land would be retrieved from the grabbers at every cost.

Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1686382281.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023