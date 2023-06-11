16 kanal state land worth Rs30m retrieved

KHANEWAL - District administration retrieved state land measuring over 16 Kanal in an operation at a village 112/15-L in Mianchannu on Saturday. The op­eration was part of an ongoing cam­paign against land grabbers ordered by the provincial government and deputy commissioner.

A team of the land revenue depart­ment led by Assistant Commissioner Rameez Zaffar launched an operation and retrieved the land from grab­bers. The team also demolished il­legal constructions from the land and registered FIR against three nomi­nated and ten unknown grabbers including five women for putting re­sistance in state affairs. Speaking on the occasion, the AC Rameez Zaffar said that no one would be allowed to grab state land adding that the crack­down would continue without any discrimination and every inch of the state land would be retrieved from the grabbers at every cost.