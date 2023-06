SARGODHA - The district administration has set up 17 makeshift and 15 permanent points for sale of sacrificial animals across the district to facili­tate sellers and buyers on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha. Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Aj­mal Bhatti told madiamen here on Saturday that the Punjab Cattle Market Man­agement and Development Committee had already set up 14 cattle markets in the division which would remain functional for 24 hours from June 21 to 28 ahead of Eidul Azha.