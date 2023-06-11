1st Pink Power CEO Conference held  

LAHORE - Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab hosted 1st Pink Power CEO Conference at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library on Saturday. Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz was the chief guest on this occasion. Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Umair Hassan and a large number of female students and women were also present on this occasion. Female Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of the top 20 companies of the country participated in the conference and shared their success stories with a large number of audience to motivate them. In her address, DC Lahore Rafia Haider said: “Our goal is to empower the women of Pakistan in the areas of education and entrepreneurship.