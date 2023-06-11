25 die, dozens injured as hailstorm batters parts of KP

PESHAWAR - At least 25 people including women and children were killed and 145 others injured as hailstorm battered parts of the KP province, rescue workers said Saturday. Pakistan Army troops are taking part in the search and rescue operation to help local population in Lakki Marwat, Karak and Bannu districts.
Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad told reporters Saturday that the death toll could surge as authorities were struggling to reach people in remote areas. He said at least 12 people died in Bannu, three in Lakki Marwat and four in Karak. He said, more than 145 people were injured due to wind and storm and most of the accidents occurred due to collapsed roofs and walls. The number of injured has increased to more than 145, Director General Rescue 1122 said. There were unconfirmed reports that more than 85 were injured. He said the victims including children and women with relief operations of Rescue 1122 are ongoing in Karak, Bannu and Lakki Marwat. Roofs and walls of houses collapsed in various incidents, he added. He said, earlier, two children and a woman of the same family died in Lakki Marwat and more than 60 others were injured. The official of Rescue 1122 said that all stations of Rescue 1122 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are on alert. Meanwhile, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “BIPARJOY” in the east-central Arabian Sea has maintained its intensity and is currently located at approximately 910km south of Karachi, 890km south of Thatta, and 990km southeast of Ormara.