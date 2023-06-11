Sunday, June 11, 2023
25 die, dozens injured as hailstorm batters parts of KP

Cyclone "BIPARJOY" moving towards coastal areas: NDMA

Our Staff Reporter
June 11, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   At least 25 people in­cluding women and children were killed and 145 others injured as hailstorm battered parts of the KP prov­ince, rescue workers said Saturday. Pakistan Army troops are tak­ing part in the search and rescue operation to help local population in Lakki Marwat, Karak and Bannu districts. 

Director General Res­cue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad told reporters Saturday that the death toll could surge as au­thorities were strug­gling to reach people in remote areas. He said at least 12 people died in Bannu, three in Lak­ki Marwat and four in Karak. He said, more than 145 people were injured due to wind and storm and most of the acci­dents occurred due to col­lapsed roofs and walls. The number of injured has in­creased to more than 145, Director General Rescue 1122 said. There were un­confirmed reports that more than 85 were injured. He said the victims including children and women with relief operations of Rescue 1122 are ongoing in Karak, Bannu and Lakki Marwat. Roofs and walls of hous­es collapsed in various in­cidents, he added. He said, earlier, two children and a woman of the same fami­ly died in Lakki Marwat and more than 60 others were injured. The official of Res­cue 1122 said that all sta­tions of Rescue 1122 in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa are on alert. Meanwhile, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “BI­PARJOY” in the east-central Arabian Sea has maintained its intensity and is current­ly located at approximate­ly 910km south of Karachi, 890km south of Thatta, and 990km southeast of Ormara.

Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows

