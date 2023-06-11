Sunday, June 11, 2023
5 receives burns as oil-tanker catches fire

June 11, 2023
GUJRANWALA   -    Five people received burn injuries when an oil-tanker caught fire accident­ly here on Saturday. Ac­cording to the Rescue-1122 sources, the oil-tanker caught fire at Muaafi Wala Mor early in the morning. Those who received burn injuries in the incident were identified as 45-year-old Akram, 22-year-old Zille Shah, 36-year-old Shaukat, 30-year-old Saj­jad, and 22-year-old Shakir. The Rescue-1122 person­nel reached the spot after receiving information and extinguished the fire. The injured were shifted to an area hospital for medical treatment. Their condition was stated to be critical, ac­cording to Rescue officials.

