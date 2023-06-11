Sunday, June 11, 2023
9 stolen motorcycles recovered

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 9 stolen motorcycles from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday. According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held a two-member gang identified as Habib and Mohsin.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started an investigation.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the accused who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law. Rawalpindi police are using all resources to eliminate organized gangs.

