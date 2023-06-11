Sunday, June 11, 2023
ANF recovers 833 kg drugs in 6 operations

June 11, 2023
RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six operations conducted across the country managed to recover over 833 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Punjab and recovered 180 kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of an onion-loaded truck intercepted near Dera Ghazi Khan. ANF also arrested two accused residents of Pishin.

In another operation near Wazirabad Road, 500 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of two accused resident of Sialkot.

In third operation, a raid was conducted on Indus Chowk near Gadap Town, 51 kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle was recovered. Hashish was being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi while an accused resident of Quetta was netted during the operation.

In fourth operation conducted in a deserted mountainous area of Pishin, 371 kg heroin and 221 kg morphine stored there to smuggle abroad were recovered.

In fifth operation on Airport Road Quetta, 10 kg hashish was recovered from a Rickshaw while an accused resident of Kalat was nabbed.

In sixth operation conducted in Bonastan area in Panjgur, 15 kg hashish concealed in bushes were recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

