Sunday, June 11, 2023
Asif Zardari reaches Dubai for eye checkup

Web Desk
11:09 PM | June 11, 2023
Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday reached Dubai for an eye-checkup.

The sources said that Mr Zardari left Lahore for Dubai. Bakhtawar Bhutto, along with her children and husband also arrived in Dubai.

Mr Zardari will return home after staying for two or three days.

The former president had underwent eye surgery some time ago. 

On Wednesday, Mr Zardari invited all the stakeholders to sit together for the "charter of economy".

Addressing a ceremony on charter of economy arranged by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he said, "Individuals do not matter, so let’s sit down and think beyond,” he added.

"I am not asking for donations, but your will, thought process, and energy to be able to implement for what I think the world of tomorrow will be," former president clarified.

