Sunday, June 11, 2023
ATC grants bail to 115 PTI workers 

Riaz Khan
June 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN   -   In a significant develop­ment, the anti-terrorism court of Syed Ubaidullah Shah in Mardan granted bail to 115 arrested ac­tivists affiliated with the PTI. The activists had been booked under vari­ous sections of the law in connection to violent in­cidents and riots on May 9. The defence council, led by Riaz Khan Painda-Kheil and other lawyers, pre­sented arguments in fa­vour of the PTI activists, seeking their release on bail.The prosecution, rep­resented by the public prosecutor, presented its case against the arrested PTI workers. After con­sidering the arguments from both sides, ATC judge Ubaidullah Shah decided to grant bail to 115 PTI activists.

