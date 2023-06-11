ATC grants bail to 115 PTI workers 

MARDAN - In a significant development, the anti-terrorism court of Syed Ubaidullah Shah in Mardan granted bail to 115 arrested activists affiliated with the PTI. The activists had been booked under various sections of the law in connection to violent incidents and riots on May 9. The defence council, led by Riaz Khan Painda-Kheil and other lawyers, presented arguments in favour of the PTI activists, seeking their release on bail.The prosecution, represented by the public prosecutor, presented its case against the arrested PTI workers. After considering the arguments from both sides, ATC judge Ubaidullah Shah decided to grant bail to 115 PTI activists.