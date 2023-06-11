Atif Rana stresses need of tree-plantation message for youth 

LAHORE - CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana has said that it is a national service to convey and spread the tree-plantation message to youth for the cultivation of positive and constructive thinking in the new generation through playgrounds and educational institutions and to highlight the importance of plantation and awareness, it is important to continue with continuity. He expressed these views while addressing the tree-plantation campaign organized under the Pakistan Olympic Association Environment Commission and Higher Education Commission in Karachi. Lahore Qalandar Director Cricket Aqib Javed, HEC Director Sports Ali Memon, Member of POA Environment Commission Tahmina Asif, Individual member of POA Syed Waseem Hashmi and a large number of players were also present. Atif Rana said: “The participation of prominent personalities of the city, including vice-chancellors of various universities, in the planting ceremony, is a sign that we all want to promote a clean environment and healthy activities in Pakistan to eliminate pollution in the country. And the efforts of POA and HEC are commendable and worthy of emulation.” Aqib Javed said that organizing such tree-planting events sends a positive message of Pakistan to the whole world. “Environmental pollution has now become a global problem. The only solution is to plant as many trees as possible and every Pakistani must play their active role in this noble cause.”