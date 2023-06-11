Babu Sabu-Niazi Interchange U-turn construction feasibility in process

LAHORE - The feasibility study of a U-turn construction between Babu Sabu and Niazi interchanges has been launched, as the project may benefit thousands of vehi­cles everyday after completion.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan told APP on Saturday that tens and thousands of people leaving Lahore or en­tering the provincial capital would be facilitated through the project on daily basis.

To a query, Israr Khan said that 95 per cent of the pil­ing work at the site of flyover at Shahdara Chowk had been completed, while construction of underpass at Gulshan-e-Ravi T-Junction was being completed rapidly. He said that the pace of work at both projects had been speeded up under the provincial government instructions.

The chief engineer said that to ensure smooth traffic flow at one of the main entry and exit points of the city, Sagian make­shift cattle market would not be established this year due to the ongoing Shahdara Chowk fly­over project, he added.

He said Commissioner La­hore Muhammad Ali Randha­wa had ordered for appointing additional traffic personnel for guidance of citizens and imple­mentation of the devised traf­fic plan, effectively.