Sunday, June 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan govt to unveil growth oriented budget with total outlay of Rs 700b

Our Staff Reporter
June 11, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   The Balochistan government is probably to un­veil its balanced, growth-oriented and pro-peo­ple budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a total outlay of more than Rs 700 billion. The Balochistan government, led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would present its 5th bud­get for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Provincial Assembly on June 16 with an expected deficit of around Rs150 billion. The government is expect­ed to announce an over Rs 200 billion develop­ment budget under Public Sector Development Programme. According to finance department sources, more than 5,000 new posts would be created in the new budget. A major chunk of the budget would be allocated for health, education, agriculture, food, rural development, commu­nication, law and order, irrigation and drinking water and other sectors which will change the destiny of the people of Balochistan. More mon­ey would be allocated for clean water schemes. Education, health, law and order are among the priorities of the government.

Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1686382281.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023