Balochistan govt to unveil growth oriented budget with total outlay of Rs 700b

QUETTA - The Balochistan government is probably to un­veil its balanced, growth-oriented and pro-peo­ple budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a total outlay of more than Rs 700 billion. The Balochistan government, led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would present its 5th bud­get for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Provincial Assembly on June 16 with an expected deficit of around Rs150 billion. The government is expect­ed to announce an over Rs 200 billion develop­ment budget under Public Sector Development Programme. According to finance department sources, more than 5,000 new posts would be created in the new budget. A major chunk of the budget would be allocated for health, education, agriculture, food, rural development, commu­nication, law and order, irrigation and drinking water and other sectors which will change the destiny of the people of Balochistan. More mon­ey would be allocated for clean water schemes. Education, health, law and order are among the priorities of the government.