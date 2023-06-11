Sunday, June 11, 2023
Bezinjo thanks PM for payment of Balochistan’s dues to PPL

Web Desk
12:58 PM | June 11, 2023
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the immediate payment of Balochistan’s dues to Pakistan Petroleum Limited and formation of a parliamentary committee to resolve other long-standing issues related to the province.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the manner in which the Prime Minister has focused on the problems of Balochistan with goodwill and seriousness would prove to be the road map for the development of the province.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that the Prime Minister’s decisions and announcements regarding Balochistan are an example of his statesmanship and being a visionary leader.

