Budget 2023-24: A true reflection of people, govt employees’ aspirations

PESHAWAR - In spite of tough economic, financial, and cli­mate change challenges, the fed­eral government has presented a historic budget for the financial year 2023-24 by providing maxi­mum relief to all segments of the society including government em­ployees, pensioners, labourers, and industries, thus laid a strong foundation to quickly turnaround the national economy and achieve economic prosperity.

Following massive losses to ag­riculture, livestock, fisheries, and forestry sectors by the last year’s devastating floods in Pakistan and global economic recession, the federal government came up with the people and farmers’ expecta­tions by announcing a mega devel­opment and relief package for the uplift of agriculture-related indus­tries, which is being widely appre­ciated in KP.

Shah Zaman, General Secretary, of KP Beekeepers Association on Saturday welcomed the abolish­ment of all taxes on imports of ag­ricultural machinery, custom du­ties, and taxes on import of quality seeds and Rs30 billion allocation for shifting 50,000 tub wells on the solar energy that would help bring green and white revolution in Pakistan.

“The beekeepers were adverse­ly affected by the last year’s cata­strophic flooding in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa where many bee boxes and precious “Ber tree and Palosa” honey were wasted by the gushing water,” he recalled.

Shah Zaman suggested the plan­tation of “Ber tree and Palosa” by imposing a complete ban on the cutting of these trees to promote beekeeping and increase honey pro­duction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Welcoming an increase in agri­cultural loans to Rs2250 billion, he said that allocation of Rs5 billion loans for agro-based industries besides abolishment of customs duties on inverter solar panels would help increase wheat, sug­arcane, rice, and edible oil produc­tion in Pakistan.

Zahid Shinwari, former Presi­dent, of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said that there are many good measures were announced in the budget 2023-24 focusing on the uplift of agriculture, seeds, and mechanisation, IT-enabled ex­ports, providing much-need­ed financial relief to the price hike-stricken employees and pen­sioners besides women SMEs.

He said the reduction in mini­mum tax on listed companies is the right step, adding our econom­ic challenges call for bold action to address the country’s inherited economic problems.

Shinwari underlined the need for expanding the tax net, invest­ing in education and human de­velopment, managing the mount­ing fiscal deficit, and foreign loan burdens, and creating an enabling business environment imperative for economic revitalisation.

He said Pakistan can prosper only if we generate higher exports and equitable tax revenues from real estate, agriculture, IT, textile, and retail sectors.

He said KP was located relatively in a disadvantageous location be­cause of the long distance from the seaport and businessmen of KP will derive confidence by reduc­ing gas and electricity bills on in­dustries besides relief in taxation. He said that the economic growth target fixed at 3.5% for the fiscal year 2023-24 was an achievable subject to the broadening of the tax base, incentives to expatriate Pakistanis, and increasing exports.

Riazul Haq, former Vice Pres­ident, of All Primary Teachers Association KP, welcomed an increase in salaries of the govern­ment employees up to 35% and pension by 17.5% and declared it a big relief in the budget 2023-24.

The enhancement of salaries of federal government employees of grades 1-16 by 35% and 30% for those above grade 17 would help combat price hikes and inflation.

The Pay and Pension Commis­sion had recommended the gov­ernment consider a 100% increase in medical and conveyance allow­ances for employees along with a 10% increase in ad hoc allowances.

He said an increase of mini­mum pension to Rs12,000 while EOBI pension to Rs10,000 has sparked widespread jubilation among employees of the Workers Welfare Fund.

The payment of debts of wid­ows up to Rs1 million through the House Building Finance Corpo­ration (HBFC) and an increase of deposit limit in national savings accounts for martyrs from Rs5 million to Rs7.5 million was his­toric. The limit for Behbud Savings Certificate has also been increased from Rs5 million to Rs7.5 million.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, former MPA and spokesman of PML-N KP told APP that the government has pre­sented a historic budget that en­compassed a complete economic program and road map for nation­al progress and development.

He said the incentives were giv­en to Information Technology and agriculture sectors to create job opportunities for youth.

Wali said huge allocations were also announced for the promotion of the education and health sec­tors for people’s well-being.

He said the PTI government budgets had lacked any vision for the progress and development of the country, adding the sole pur­pose of the previous PTI govern­ment seemed to shatter the social cohesion and that no solid steps were taken for economic stabiliza­tion in the previous government.

He said the PTI government had been exposed after it suspended the IMF programme following its flawed economic policies and has plunged the countries under the burden of a huge loan.

Welcoming an increase of min­imum wage to Rs32,000 in the budget 2023-24, contractor and property dealer, Wisal Khan and Bricklin labourers Amjad Khan and Saif Ali termed an increase in the minimum wage by Rs32,000 would help financially hundreds of thousands of labourers in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.

The journalist’s body bearers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also wel­comed the allocation of Rs1 billion in the budget 2023-24 for health insurance of working journalists and media workers.

Riaz Khan, former President of Peshawar Press Club said that health insurance was the long-awaited demand of the work­ing journalists and media workers that was fulfilled in the budget by the federal government.

The civil society and people of all walks of life praised the increase in allocation of the Benazir Income Support Programme from Rs400 billion to Rs450 billion, Rs10 bil­lion for provisions of 100,000 lap­tops for students, and exemption of custom duty on import of raw material for batteries, solar panels, and inverters were widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They also hailed the Federal Government’s decision to exempt erstwhile FATA and PATA from taxes for the fiscal year 2023-24.