Budget: No clear policy formulated for deficit control, debt repayment

RAWALPINDI-The business community has rejected the fedral budget 2023-24, saying the people are under the burden of inflation. The country’s economy has already shrunk. In the recent budget, lavish expenditure should have been reduced to revive the economy. Setting an example of saving and simplicity, the additional expenses of members of Parliament, federal ministers should not be eliminated.

The current rate of inflation is 38%, while the inflation of daily food items has increased by 48%. No clear policy has been formulated regarding deficit control and debt repayment. A mini-budget will not be acceptable in the name of repayment of IMF or World Bank loans. Expressing their reaction to the budget 2023-24 on Saturday, Zahid Bakhtawari, Sirajuddin, Sheikh Siddique, Chaudhry Iqbal, Khawaja Asad of the organization Tajran Pakistan and Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association said that the current budget is not a public budget but it is an election budget. If the current government is to step down after a few weeks, then what will happen to the people? Under the pressure of the IMF or the World Bank, mini budgets are often imposed on the people, which the people and the business community will not accept in any case. The increase in ad-hoc relief for government employees is good decision. But a seventeen and a half percent increase in pension is equivalent to cumin in the camel’s mouth. Local industries were encouraged in the budget, no new taxes were imposed. How much relief the business community will get in the recent budget will be clear in a couple of days. But there is no clear information about the collection of taxes.

Zahid Bakhtawari said that the lavish expenses were not reduced. By setting an example of saving and simplicity, additional expenses of members of parliament, federal ministers should be eliminated. Here are some questions in our mind that how will the tax revenue be obtained, how will the external debt be reduced? How inflation will be controlled, nothing has been mentioned in the budget.28 billion dollars to be returned in one year, where will the money come from? How will the loss of 600 billion rupees be controlled? Revolving debt is at an all-time high, how will it be repaid? How will the revenue of 9200 billion rupees be collected.

The demand of the business community was that the tax net should be increased. No steps have been taken to increase it in this budget. The entire burden of this will fall on the existing taxpayer, which is a move tantamount to utter injustice. The current rate of inflation is 38%, while the inflation of daily food items has increased by 48%. The government has announced that it will bring it up to 21%. But the track record of the government does not show this. 30 billion dollars were lost to agriculture due to floods. More appropriate measures should be taken for the agriculture sector. The government does not have any effective tax collection mechanism. People do not trust the rulers.