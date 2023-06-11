Caretaker govts should follow centre in increasing salaries of civil servants: Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday said that the provincial governments should also increase the salary and pension of civil servants at par with the federal government.

In one of his statements, the IPP leader said that if the caretaker governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa postpone the matter until the next elected governments, the problems of civil servants will increase.

He said that caretaker governments should announce an increase in salaries and pensions with the budget of four months.

"It is necessary to increase the pensions and salaries of provincial employees in the context of the forecast of 21 per cent inflation next year," Mr Khan maintained.