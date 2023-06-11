Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

BOGOTÁ - Four Indigenous children who had been missing for more than a month in the Colombian Amazon rainfor­est were found alive and flown to the capital Bogota early Saturday.

The children, who survived a small plane crash in the jungle, were transported by army medical plane to a military airport at around 00:30 am Saturday (0530 GMT). They were taken off the plane on stretchers and wrapped in thermal blankets, with ambulances waiting to bring them to hospital, AFP jour­nalists said. General Pedro Sanchez, who led the search operation, cred­ited Indigenous people involved in the rescue effort with finding the children. “We found the children: miracle, miracle, miracle!” was the message he had for the reporters he received on Friday. President Gustavo Petro announced their res­cue and told the media: “Today we have had a magical day.” “They are weak. Let’s let the doctors make their assessment,” he said.

‘A JOY FOR THE WHOLE COUNTRY’

Petro had posted a photo on Twitter showing several adults, some dressed in military fatigues, tending to the chil­dren as they sat on tarps in the jun­gle. One rescuer held a bottle to the mouth of the smallest child, whom he held in his arms. “A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle were found alive,” he wrote on Twit­ter. Video shared by the Defense Min­istry late Friday showed the children being pulled up into a helicopter as it hovered over the tall trees in almost complete darkness. Originally from the Huitoto Indigenous group, the children aged 13, nine, four and one -- had been wandering alone in the jungle since May 1, when the Cessna 206 in which they were traveling crashed. The pi­lot had reported engine problems only minutes after taking off from a jun­gle area known as Araracuara on the 350-kilometer (217-mile) journey to the town of San Jose del Guaviare. The bodies of the pilot, the children’s moth­er and a local Indigenous leader were all found at the crash site, where the plane sat almost vertical in the trees.