Sunday, June 11, 2023
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding restoration, renovation of Gymkhana restaurant, club

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH-The Commissioner of Shaheed Benaziarabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding to restoration and renovation of Gymkhana Restaurant and Club.

DIG Muhammad Younus Chandio, Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Deputy Commissioner SBA Kanwal Nizam, SSP Mehzoor Ali, XEN Building Department  Abdul Rasheed Shaikh, Club members Syed Munir Shahand Shabbir Ahmed Zardari attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner said that all possible measures would be taken for the restoration of sports activities at the gymkhana club while membership of the club would also be increased for which divisional and district administration would extend their cooperation. 

The Commissioner instructed officials of the Building Department to immediately start the repair work of sports places and the waiting room. The officials informed the Commissioner about the repair work of the sports ground of the gymkhana club.

OUR STAFF REPORT

