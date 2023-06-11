Cop martyred in miscreants’ attack

MOHMAND - Late last night, a group of unidentified armed individuals launched a violent attack on the Khanqah police check-post, located in Police Station Lakaro of Tehsil Safi.
According to official sources, the miscreants opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in the tragic loss of Constable Umar Ali, son of Juma Khan and a resident of Shagi Bala in Mohmand district. Confirming the incident, SHO Sardar Hussain of Lakaro Police Station expressed his condolences and provided details of the aftermath.