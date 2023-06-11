Cop martyred in miscreants’ attack

MOHMAND - Late last night, a group of uniden­tified armed individuals launched a violent attack on the Khanqah police check-post, located in Police Station Lakaro of Tehsil Safi.

According to official sources, the miscreants opened fire indiscrimi­nately, resulting in the trag­ic loss of Constable Umar Ali, son of Juma Khan and a resident of Shagi Bala in Mohmand district. Con­firming the incident, SHO Sardar Hussain of Lakaro Police Station expressed his condolences and pro­vided details of the after­math.