CPO issues posting, transfer orders of 3 SHOs  

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of three station house officers (SHOs), informed sources.

A notification in this regard has also been issued, they said.

According to sources, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has appointed Sub Inspector (SI) Jamal Nawaz as SHO Police Station Saddar Bairooni. They said that SI Atif Sattar has been appointed as SHO PS Ganjmandi while SI Anwar Ul Haq posted as SHO PS Cannt.

Sources said that Inspector Nahim has been appointed OSI in CPO Office Rawalpindi.

All the newly appointed SHOs have assumed their charges, sources said.