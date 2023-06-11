Sunday, June 11, 2023
DC visits THQ Hasilpur, inspects various sections of hospital

June 11, 2023
BAHAWALPUR   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawal­pur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Saturday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur where he inquired about the health of admitted patients and in­spected medical facilities available at the hospital. Deputy Commissioner also inspected the Pathological Lab, Radiology Department, Pharmacy De­partment and other departments of the hospital. He checked the attendance of medical officers, paramedical staff and other staff. He also checked the stock of medicines. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa instructed that the medical officers and paramedical staff should provide the best treatment facil­ities to the patients. He instructed that the staff should perform their duties with dedication. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa also visited Hasil­pur city and reviewed the sanitary ar­rangements. He also inspected Chowk Fawara Hasilpur and checked the green belts and lighting arrangements.

