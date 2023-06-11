DG RDA inspects high risk areas along Nullah Leh  

RAWALPINDI - The Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has inspected the high-risk areas along with bank of Nullah Leh, RDA spokesman said on Saturday.

He said the DG RDA has directed the Managing Director WASA Muhammad Tanveer and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi to take full care of cleanliness. He said that before the monsoon season, WASA and the Municipal Corporation should immediately remove the debris and encroachments from the sides of the Nullah Leh. He said the general public should be completely prevented from dumping the debris in the Nullah Leh.

He said the DG RDA has issued orders to WASA and MCR to assign morning and evening duties to the staff. He said that the problems faced during the monsoon season must be addressed early, so that the residents of the Nullah Leh side and low-lying areas can be protected from rains and flood risks. He made it clear that in this regard, no slackness and misconduct will be tolerated by the departments concerned.